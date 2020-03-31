Muskogee dentists and optometrists are limiting their practices because of the coronavirus.
For example, Dr. Shelly Rice, an optometrist in Wagoner, has shuffled her appointments.
"The main thing I had to do is reschedule routine care, and I'm seeing urgent care patients," she said. "Urgent care means something they can't put off for a few weeks, and (the patient) feels they shouldn't wait to assess the problem and to maintain their functionality."
Dr. Dennis Weibel, a dentist in Muskogee, said he sees patients "in emergency situations."
"We don't see any patients for an elective procedure such as fillings, dental hygiene and cleaning," he said, adding he sees one or two emergency patients per day.
"We've seen a great reduction in patients in our practice," Weibel said.
The coronavirus presents a special challenge to these medical professionals because of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines that remind people not put their hands to their face or their mouth.
Doctors and dentists are being cautious.
"I provide my staff with personal protective equipment," Dr. Casey Fishburn said. "Our basic philosophy is that we treat every patient as if they are infected by something contagious. Beside the clothing, we sterilize anything that's not disposable. We wipe countertops. We try to keep a clean environment on a day-to-day basis."
The American Dental Association recommends dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures. Concentrating on emergency dental care will allow them to care for our emergency patients and alleviate the burden that dental emergencies would place on hospital emergency departments.
