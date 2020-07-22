It won't be long before the Depot Green project on Elgin Street is completed. The project, which started Oct. 7, was expected to finish in April, but with delays in the spring, the project is expected to wrap up by the end of August or September.
“Earlier in the springtime we had quite a bit of rain, so it really set us back as far as the weather timeline," said Mark Wilkerson, Parks and Recreation director. "But it’s coming together nicely, and we’re pretty happy with the progress and how it looks.”
Depot Green, which will cost an estimated $1.5 million to build, will consist of park space with seating and shade trees, a landscaped open lawn and more along Elgin Street between Second and Third streets. The City of Muskogee Foundation provided $800,000, and the city is providing the rest through the Capital Improvement Planning capital tax program.
The project structures, concrete and the trails are nearly complete, but they more time will be required to finish. Once the construction is finished, the park will be sodded, then trees and shrubs will be planted to finish the project.
The Depot District committee plans to celebrate the weekend of the Depot Green's opening with a community event. Details will be provided closer to the completion of the project.
Nonprofits surrounding Depot Green, such as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Three Rivers Museum, Muskogee Little Theatre and the Muskogee Civic Center, make up the Depot District committee.
Depot Green will be accessible to the public, but people will be able to rent the area for private events, as well. There is already interest for a wedding to take place there. Additionally, the project will have water and electric capabilities for food truck vendors. Wilkerson hopes to host weekly food truck events.
“Now that we have the park, we’ll have a place to do events, so in the future our residents can look forward to weekend activities and hopefully some festivals that we’ll do in that area,” Wilkerson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.