Depot Green wins award

The Southwest Park and Recreation Training Institute recently announced that the TOMA award for Creative Projects was awarded to the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department for its innovative and inspiring work on Muskogee’s Depot Green.
“The Depot Green was a vision of the Depot District and its stakeholders,” said Mark Wilkerson, director of the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department. “We are proud of the end result and look forward to hosting many events to bring people to downtown Muskogee.”
The award is presented annually to a qualified recipient who attends The Southwest Park and Recreation Training Institute. The winner was chosen from a pool of entries by parks and recreation professionals representing nine different states. The Southwest Park and Recreation Training Institute is a nonprofit organization that is administered by volunteers from the Parks and Recreation field. The organization is governed by its officers and a board of directors.
“The TOMA Award is a recognition by Park and Recreation peers from a multi-state region,” Wilkerson said. “It is quite an honor to be recognized, when compared to departments from places like the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.”
Depot Green, 205 Elgin St., is home to numerous events such as Muskogee’s All Aboard Thursdays. All Aboard Thursdays will begin on May 19 and are family fun events filled with live music, food trucks, street vendors, performers, a kid’s zone and train rides.
Information: www.muskogeeparks.org or call (918) 684-6302.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.