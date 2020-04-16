Muskogee County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man allegedly behind a scheme to steal thousands of dollars in property, said Undersheriff Michael Mahan.
Mark Bentz, 39, of Muskogee, was arrested alongside Lisa Murray, 27, of Muskogee, following the execution of a search warrant on a residence at 2802 Denver St., Mahan said. The search turned up multiple items in connection with a "multijurisdictional fraud scheme," according to a news release from the department.
Those items included a stolen credit card, tools used to forge fake identification cards, and fraudulent checks, as well as a United States Postal Service uniform and bag, Mahan said.
All of that evidence coalesced into an alleged conspiracy to steal people's identities and buy items, Mahan said.
"The working theory at this time is that the male suspect was dressing as a postal employee to go door to door and steal mail," Mahan said. "The fraudulent IDs were then used to open false credit card accounts to purchase more items. It is also believed that they were used to cash the fraudulently produced checks."
The stolen credit card was what first tipped deputies off to the scheme, Mahan said.
"The case began when Lt. Perry Galvin, Deputy Tyler Lowe, and Deputy Skylar Green began a follow-up of a credit card stolen from the mail of a Muskogee county resident," Mahan said. "The credit card was used to purchase thousands of dollars in items in the Muskogee and Tulsa area, including a riding lawn mower and baby furniture."
The agency has since contacted the United States Postal Service in connection with the case, Mahan said.
