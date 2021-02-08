Deputy chief joins list of 'Tucker Award' recipients

Deputy Chief of Police Chad Farmer earned The Roy Tucker Award of Excellence in recognition of his "professionalism and high standard of achievement."
City Attorney Roy Tucker described Farmer, a 26-year veteran of the Muskogee Police Department, as "a true public servant" who deserves special recognition. The award is presented annually to a municipal employee selected by prior award winners.
Farmer began his career with MPD in 1995 as a patrol officer and worked his way up through the ranks from there. Tucker said Farmer was promoted in 2002 to the rank of sergeant, in 2004 to lieutenant, and in 2008 to captain before his appointment in 2013 as deputy chief.
"Beyond law and order, this year’s recipient spends his limited free time serving local nonprofits," Tucker said, citing Farmer's work with MONARCH, Women in Safe Home Inc., and Muskogee County Council of Youth Services. "He has been described as having an indomitable work ethic, a fixer and a true public servant."
Farmer said it was "an honor" to be chosen by Tucker and other past winners to receive "this prestigious award." Farmer said he has strived during his 26 years with MPD "to set the example for my co-workers.
"It was amazing to hear the kind words from Mr. Tucker and the quotes he read that others used to describe my work ethic," Farmer said. "I would not have been able to put the same time and effort into my job if it was not for the support of my wife, Beth, and daughters Shayne and Jordyn at home."
Marsha Wiseman of the City Manager's Office said Farmer "plays it where it lands" when asked about MPD-related issues.
"Whether it be external, internal or a citizen complaint, he plays it where it lands, taking full ownership of the issue and responding to the City Manager's Office with a resolution, without the requirement of any followup," Wiseman said. "He is available, responsive and accurate."
Farmer is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, a founding member and treasurer of Oklahoma Special Operations Association, certified emergency manager, FBI Violent Crime Task Force member, and Force Science Institute analyst. He is a Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training instructor, MPD Peer Support Team member, and a past member of the Oklahoma Justice Commission.
Police Chief Johnny Teehee said Farmer "does a lot of things that go unseen." He said the award "is well-deserved."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.