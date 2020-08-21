Muskogee police expanded an investigation prompted by threatening messages sent to city councilors after Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed received a package sent anonymously through the U.S. Postal Service.
The package was sent from a fulfillment center in Willowick, Ohio. A T-shirt inside the package was emblazoned with the image of a Black man and a message of “hate.”
The anonymous sender expressed “hope” that “all the bad things in life happen to” Reed and “nobody else ...” Reed said he immediately contacted police, who took possession of the package and the T-shirt as evidence.
“Being an elected official in this climate, at this time, you always should be cautious and vigilant,” Reed said. “I know I am now, with my whole family — this has got us all on edge, and that’s why I got law enforcement involved.”
Reed, who was re-elected in November to a third term as Ward III representative by acclamation, is the second elected official in Muskogee to receive threatening mail sent anonymously through the U.S. Postal Service. A city employee sent empty envelopes to Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann by certified mail to his girlfriend’s address in an attempt to prove he was ineligible to serve on the Muskogee City Council.
An investigation revealed the identity of the anonymous sender as Dan Hurd, who was demoted in June as assistant city planner for his unauthorized use of municipal equipment during his off-the-books probe. Vann began receiving other threatening messages sent through the mail by an anonymous sender who described the city councilor as “a Bully” and warned him to “leave the community alone about face masks.”
Tracy Cole, who competed this year in Muskogee’s mayoral election and circulated an initiative petition seeking a repeal of the city charter, said he received threatening text messages this week. The text message sent to Cole, an officer of the NAACP’s Muskogee Branch, included racial slurs and threats by a sender who warned against notifying police because “there (sic) on our payroll.”
Cole said the sender, who appears to have identified himself as “KKK Boy,” also sent a clip from a “60 Minutes” segment about a Texas law enforcer who sent more than 40 Black residents of a small Texas town to prison on what appears to have been false allegations of drug crimes.
Muskogee Police Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin said she was unaware of Cole’s report about the threatening text messages. She said the investigations of the package sent to Reed and letters sent to Vann were still in the early stages, and it was unknown whether those would remain in-house or be turned over to federal authorities.
Reed attributed the threats to social unrest stemming from Black Lives Matter and policies adopted in an attempt to mitigate community transmission of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. He said those tensions are compounded by upcoming elections.
Cole agreed with the assessment, but he believes city leaders could have taken steps after Vann received the first round of letters in April to ease escalating tensions.
“You’ve got three black politicians, here in Muskogee, getting this type of information, and ... they should have made a stronger statement than they did when they had an opportunity to do that,” Cole said, citing what he described as a lack of support for Vann by other city councilors and other officials. “They didn’t do that, for whatever reason, they didn’t do it, and now we are seeing what we have here today.”
Cole said he is concerned about the escalation of racial tensions in Muskogee “because they are turning a blind eye to it — they don’t really want to have that conversation.”
Vann said he believes the response to the threats he received emboldened others.
“This has never happened to any of us before,” Vann said. “Now it has happened to two of us on the City Council, and nobody is going to stop them.”
