DEQ updates fish consumption advisories for some Oklahoma lakes

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has updated its list of lakes with consumption advisories for mercury. Seven Oklahoma lakes have been added to the list, and five lakes have had advisories removed since recommendations were last made in early 2020. The lakes with new advisories are:
Lake Tenkiller, Chandler Lake, Lake Hefner, Shawnee Twin Lakes, Sooner Lake, Lake Texoma and Lake Thunderbird.
Each of the listed lakes has recommendations specific to that lake. For detailed information on the advisories and testing, go to: https://go.usa.gov/xFfc9
The consumption advisories are the result of testing done by DEQ with the cooperation of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). Many of Oklahoma’s lakes have been tested to determine mercury levels. Currently, 66 lakes in the state have specific advisories for mercury.
DEQ recognizes the importance of the sport of fishing in Oklahoma. Fish provide many benefits that are essential for a healthy diet. Some fish do pose a higher risk for mercury contamination; therefore, DEQ encourages people to be mindful of the type and amount of fish they eat. DEQ actively promotes fishing and urges Oklahomans to enjoy the sport while following the suggested guidelines for fish consumption.
The levels of mercury in a lake do not affect the lake’s safety as a source of drinking water or for lake recreation such as swimming and boating.
For detailed information on specific lakes with consumption advisories for mercury, go to: https://go.usa.gov/xFfc9, or call (866) 412.3057, or email fishadvisory@deq.ok.gov.
