Descendants of Freedmen Association will host a meeting at 1 p.m., April 1, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.Muskogee. The meeting is free and open to the public. Elected tribal and nontribal elected officials and candidates for office will be recognized. The history of the freedmen as well as current events affecting the freedmen will be discussed. There will NOT be a potluck. For more information about the meeting: Ivory Vann, (IVORY.VANN1957@GMAIL.COM 9183609191) or Marilyn Vann, (405) 227-9810, (mkvann@hotmail.com).

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video