Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.