The Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes Association and their supporters will host their next meeting at 1 p.m. July 9 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. The meeting is free and open to the public. There will not be a potluck. Elected office holders and candidates for public office (both tribal and non tribal) are welcome and will be recognized.
Information: Ivory Vann, (918) 360-9191, or Marilyn Vann, mkvann@hotmail.com or (405) 227-9810. The website is www.freedmen5tribes.com. The Facebook page is Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes.
