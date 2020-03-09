The Saturday arrest of two Porum residents found in Pompano Beach, Florida, turned violent before its eventual conclusion, according to a news release from Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
Douglas Lee Sail Jr., 41, and Ashley Alyssa Johnson, 46, were arrested Saturday after exchanging gunfire with Broward County Sherriff's Office deputies. The two were located in Pompano Beach following an attempted traffic stop by local law enforcement and subsequent pursuit, Loge said.
Sail and Johnson were considered fugitives from justice after they failed to appear in court Feb. 28 on charges of conspiring to rob a Muskogee man in early January. Johnson, who bears a bruised eye and bandaged chin in her Broward County mugshot, appears to have been injured at some point along the way.
Loge said the vehicle being used by Sail and Johnson traveled "through an area where there was a reader." He said the reader sent an alert "that the tag on their vehicle was stolen," which triggered the attempted traffic stop.
"When they attempted to stop them is whenever gunfire came from the vehicle," Loge said. "Law enforcement returned fire, and they took off and there was a chase, and they were able to apprehend them."
BCSO arrest records show Sail was arrested on complaints of pre-meditated murder, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and the Muskogee County warrant for failure to appear. Johnson was arrested on similar complaints as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
It is unclear what prompted the complaints of pre-meditated murder. BCSO has not yet responded to a records request.
