Negotiations are set to begin for a second development project within the urban renewal area in northwest Muskogee.
City Manager Mike Miller, who was granted authority this week to negotiate the terms of the deal, said it would include the sale of land owned by Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority to an unnamed developer. Miller said the prospect discussed during an executive session is different than what was discussed by URA commissioners during their meeting in November.
"This is the second development deal we've discussed in two months," Miller said, noting the negotiations authorized a month ago remain ongoing. "Muskogee provides a great opportunity for businesses looking to expand — this is another example of that.”
Miller declined to provide details for either prospect, the potential property purchases and development proposals. He said that information would be shared once negotiations have concluded and the transactions completed.
Should Miller's negotiations bear fruit, the projects would be the first to break ground on undeveloped property within the urban renewal project area in several years. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation unveiled its plans in 2017 to construct a bypass around the west side Muskogee, which may have curbed developers' interests, but fierce local opposition prompted the agency to abandon the plan in April 2019.
City administrators briefed URA commissioners in January 2019 about a few prospects, one of which was the recently opened McAlister’s Deli at Three Rivers Plaza. Assistant City Manager Gary Garvin said at the time there were plans to sell three of six one-acre tracts the authority owns with frontage along West Shawnee Bypass — nothing had been finalized at that time.
The urban renewal project area is bounded by Chicago and 11th streets on the east and west and Shawnee Bypass and Talladega Street on the north and south. Urban renewal commissioners divided the 90-acre tract into three project areas.
Most of the unproductive areas was set aside for national and regional retailers. Commissioners designated smaller tracts for commercial infill and residential development.
