Oklahoma Human Services is proud to announce Food Insecurity Grants to support the availability of and access to affordable and nutritious foods across Oklahoma in areas that have been negatively and/or disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through the Legislature’s allocation of $12.5M of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), these one-time grants are designed to help food programs expand their capacity to reach more Oklahomans. Prospective applicants must complete a grant interest form by Oct. 6, 2023.
It has been estimated that more than 500,000 Oklahomans are experiencing food insecurity, and of these, nearly 200,000 are children. With thousands of food pantries, non-profits, churches and other organizations tirelessly working each day to end hunger, these grants could provide the extra support needed to help even more Oklahomans.
“Access to healthy, affordable food is a basic human need and critical to the wellbeing of our communities,” said Dr. Deborah Shropshire, Secretary of Human Services and Oklahoma Human Services Director. “When children and families are hungry, even the most basic tasks are made that much harder. We are proud to create opportunities for organizations across the state to deliver even more vital food services to those who need them.”
Applicants for the grant must be food programs that support the availability of and access to affordable and nutritious foods, including food pantries, food distribution centers and other nonprofits addressing food insecurity. The Food Insecurity Grants are not for the use of purchasing food. They are to be used for making physical improvements or purchasing equipment to increase distribution and/or storage of food. Learn more about eligible uses of funds and applicant criteria at https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/about-us/figg.html.
Prospective applicants must complete a grant interest form by Oct. 6, 2023. They may learn more and apply for the Food Insecurity Grant at https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/about-us/figg.html.
