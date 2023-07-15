DHS opens service center in downtown Muskogee

People needing help from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services can visit a new site in downtown Muskogee.
“This is the public walk-in space for people who are looking for assistance applying for benefits, such as SNAP or TANF,” Oklahoma Human Services Director Deborah Shropshire said, referring to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families
The new DHS Human Services Center will open Monday at 311 Court St.
“A lot of people access us online or through our phone system,” Shropshire said. “Think about all the people who don’t have internet or have a mechanism for that type of stuff then we would want to serve them here.”
DHS moved out of its former space at 727 S. 32nd St. to three new locations. In addition to the Court Street center, DHS opened an administrative office on North 32nd Street and a child services office at 531 W. Broadway.
Site Supervisor Andrea Weddington said the Court Street office is better than the old location, which was a Walmart many years ago.
“Now we’ll be able to help clients better,” she said. “Especially for our homeless clients, who are out on foot. They’ll be able to get to us quicker. We provide them with SNAP benefits and whatever resources they need.”
Shropshire said DHS considers many things when looking for new locations.
“We’re looking at the right size for whatever function we’re doing,” she said. “We’re looking for areas where people are looking for other services. If we’re in an area where a court house is close by, libraries, public spaces where people are coming and going, we want to be close to those. We want to be close to places that provide transportation, if there are places where public transportation is coming by or it’s easy to walk to.”
The Court Street office is one block from Muskogee County Courthouse, Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center and the Muscogee Indian Community Center. It is two blocks from Muskogee City Hall and Muskogee Police Department, and six blocks from Muskogee Public Library.
Shropshire said the old location didn’t have Wi-Fi or other ways to support working wirelessly.
The other two new locations are already in use, Shropshire said. The administrative building is for the internal staff and the child services space is for those involved in the child welfare.
During a Friday ribbon cutting and open house at the Court Street center, Shropshire said the relocations are part of a three-year process of “transforming our physical locations.”
“COVID made us all work differently,” she said. “Where we all used to be wired down to a desktop computer, we’re no longer wired down.”
She said she always wanted spaces that made visitors feel comfortable and valued. Also, the DHS wanted to have a smaller “real estate footprint” across the state, she said.
