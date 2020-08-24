Diabetes Self-Management Program classes coming to area

Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide the Diabetes Self-Management Program. Classes will begin on ZOOM located on internet free for classes. Classes begin at noon Sept. 3, and will continue once a week through Oct. 10.
The Diabetes Self-Management Program is created for individuals and their caregivers who are dealing with Type 2 diabetes. During the six-week workshop, you will learn ways to cope with the symptoms of this type of diabetes. You will learn how to improve strength and endurance, as well as eating healthy and properly using medication. While taking this class, you will learn better ways to control your diabetes. Through sharing experiences, you may help others solve problems related to their diabetes.
Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability.
These services are funded by the Title III Older Americans Act through SAC Nutrition Services, EODD Area Agency on Aging and DHS Aging Services.
Classes will be held on the ZOOM Virtual Platform. Registration is required for a class or to receive more information. Additional information and class material will be provided to you with your registration. Call 1-888-616-8161 or email devon-murray@ouhsc.edu.
