Dining Spotlight — Chet's Dairy Freeze

Chet's owner Dione Teehee talks chili dogs and COVID-19 in this week's Dining Spotlight.
How has COVID-19 changed or affected your restaurant?
"To begin with, it’s decreased business some but we are so thankful to our customers who are coming through the drive-thru to keep us open. Closing the doors for walk-in business sucks, because you don’t get that customer contact we are accustomed to and enjoy on a daily basis.
"We have stepped up the disinfectant to basically everything touched. Our employees have been wonderful and so understanding about going above the regular routine of cleaning. Some products aren’t available when ordered such as our ice cream mix. We went a week without ice cream. Hopefully we won’t have that happen again. I was lucky to have had a chance to buy my chili meat in bulk so that we didn’t run out when it was at a shortage from our supplier.
"Other then staying a step ahead of COVID-19 and sanitizing everything throughout the entire day, things for us have been smooth. Drive-thru backs up around the building and we are making hot dogs as fast as we can and thank each and every customer for supporting us during this time and their patience!"
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our chili cheese dog."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We are a family-owned business that originated in Muskogee in 1948. We serve beef weenies with our homemade chili. Our food is always fresh, never frozen."
What's one item you know customers would love?
"Strawberry limeade."
Do you serve dessert? If so, what are your specialties?
"East location serves soft serve ice cream cones, shakes, malts and freezes."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Our motto, 'hottest buns in town,' actually was on T-shirts at one time, and Chet Ladd, who created the chili recipe and opened Chet’s had this as their motto in the 1950s."
LOCATION: 321 N. York St. and 3510 W. Okmulgee Ave.
OPENED WHEN: 1948.
OWNERS/MANAGERS: Dione Teehee, Cole Teehee, Chaise Teehee.
HOURS: East 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays.
West 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
PRICE RANGE: $1.50 and up depending on order.
PHONE: (918) 681-2439.
SERVICE: Drive-thru only during COVID-19 safety measures.
