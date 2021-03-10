Dining Spotlight — China King

Priscilla Z, manager of China King on West Shawnee Bypass, talks about the restaurant since the August re-opening after the fire destroyed the business.
What's your some of your most popular menu items?
"Our butter shrimp. It's lightly battered, and it's quickly deep fried. Another popular item is our chili chicken and also our crab meat."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We've been here 17 years, and it's family owned. I think it's the connection we have with our customers and try to be as courteous as possible — and the food is different."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Definitely the butter shrimp. We don't use flour, we use something else — if you try to make it at home the batter is different."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Our banana pudding — it's homemade and lots of people like it."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"When we put on our Facebook page about the fire, we had over 250,000 views. We had people from all over calling us."
