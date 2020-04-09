Dining Spotlight — Dynasty Express

David Hsien describes the ins and outs of dining at Dynasty Express in Arrowhead Mall.
How would you describe the general atmosphere or ambiance of the restaurant?
"Roomy, fast, and comfortable climate controlled year round. Interior mall setting."
What are some of your most popular menu items?
"Sweet & Sour Chicken, Orange Chicken, Black Angus Pepper Steak, Bourbon Chicken, Lemons Peppered Chicken, Vegetables Delight, Egg Foo Yang, Hunan Beef, and Garlic Chicken."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We have not cut corners at all. While prices of produce keep going up, our quality and volume remain the same without much price difference. Our competitors are at least 30 percent higher in price for the same item."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Orange Chicken."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"Sugar Rolls."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We are the only original store that are still open in the mall since it opened. We have been here in this location for over 32 years and have been serving Muskogee since 1976 as food serving establishment."
(Author's note: due to COVID-19, orders must be called into the restaurant in advance using the phone number listed above.)
LOCATION: 501 N. Main St., Arrowhead Mall.
OPENED WHEN? 1987.
OWNERS/MANAGERS: David and Beth Hsieh.
HOURS: During the COVID-19 outbreak, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Normal hours are 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)
PRICE RANGE: $6-$8 per person.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 682-7208.
