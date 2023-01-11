Dining Spotlight — Eddie's

Eddie Zepeda of Eddie’s in Wagoner gives us some brief highlights about his new dining establishment.
What’s your most popular menu item?
“Our most popular menu item is a three-way the between Spaghetti & Meatballs, Chicken fried chicken and Trio fajita.”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“We feature a variety of dishes from Mexican, Italian, and American homestyle dishes. We pride ourselves in flavorful dishes with large portions at a great price. Our knowledgable staff always goes above and beyond to accommodate our guests.”
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
“We urge our customers to try our Brochette Shrimp, a menu item often overlooked but absolutely delicious. Bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapeño.”
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
“When it comes to desserts, we got you covered. We offer a variety, but our guests’ favorites are the tiramisu and raspberry chimichanga.”
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
“Our restaurant has 13 large-screen TVs to show all your favorite sports. Once our liquor license is approved, we will have a full bar and stay open late for special sporting events.”
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.