Dining Spotlight — Eddie's

EDDIE’S/Submitted

Eddie Zepeda says he urges most of his customers to try the brochette shrimp.

Eddie Zepeda of Eddie’s in Wagoner gives us some brief highlights about his new dining establishment.

What’s your most popular menu item?

“Our most popular menu item is a three-way the between Spaghetti & Meatballs, Chicken fried chicken and Trio fajita.”

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

“We feature a variety of dishes from Mexican, Italian, and American homestyle dishes. We pride ourselves in flavorful dishes with large portions at a great price. Our knowledgable staff always goes above and beyond to accommodate our guests.”

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

“We urge our customers to try our Brochette Shrimp, a menu item often overlooked but absolutely delicious. Bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapeño.”

If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?

“When it comes to desserts, we got you covered. We offer a variety, but our guests’ favorites are the tiramisu and raspberry chimichanga.”

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

“Our restaurant has 13 large-screen TVs to show all your favorite sports. Once our liquor license is approved, we will have a full bar and stay open late for special sporting events.”

— Ronn Rowland

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video