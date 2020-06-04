Dining Spotlight — E's Hideaway

Amanda Sutherland talks about E’s Hideaway, a restaurant in Eufaula that offers homestyle cooking with a touch of class.
How has COVID-19 impacted your business?
“We’ve just been following the guidelines of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association — 6 feet apart, cutting down the bar seating, keeping your hands washed, making sure you’re not sick when you come in, things like that.”
What’s your most popular item?
“The molasses marinated pork — that’s our signature dish and has been for 20 years. Our in-house cut ribeye and filet, and our chicken fried steak. Catfish is a huge seller, too.”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“Everything’s fresh. We cut our steaks fresh every day, we cut and bread and fry our chicken fries fresh daily. There’s that, and having my husband go to culinary school and be a certified chef in culinary art. Our main thing is homestyle cooking with a touch of class. That’s just kind of what we go by at all times.”
What are some items you know your customers would love if they just gave them a try?
“The molasses marinated pork is always my first, the filet is my second choice. At lunch, we definitely push the open-faced pot roast and the chicken fried steak. Those are kind of staples every day.”
Do you serve dessert? If so, what is your specialty?
“Our bread pudding with rum sauce is a very well known, well-loved dessert.”
— Chesley Oxendine
LOCATION: 134 N. Main St., Eufaula.
OPENED WHEN?: May 15.
OWNERS: Eric and Amanda Sutherland.
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch, Sunday through Saturday: 4:30 to 9 p.m. for dinner, Monday through Thursday; 4:30 to 10 p.m. for dinner, Fridays and Saturdays.
PRICE RANGE: $8-$10 for lunch; $11.99 to $27.99 for dinner.
ENTREES: Burgers, salads, soup, pasta, steaks, seafood.
ONLINE: Facebook, http://www.eshideawayrestaurantncatering.com.
PHONE: (918) 967-9000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.