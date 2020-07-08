Maria Corral, one of the owners of Fajita Rita’s, tells the Phoenix about the popularity of the Fort Gibson restaurant.
What’s your most popular menu item?
“Our most popular is our Fajita Trio.”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“We distinguish ourselves by using fresh and unique ingredients. Our success comes from our clients.”
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
“Our Carne Asada.”
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
“After 20 years of having a family business, we don’t have any secrets with our customers. We’ve made lots of friends that have gotten to know us and our family.”
