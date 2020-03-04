Dining Spotlight — Firehouse Pizza and Wings

Firehouse Pizza and Wings recently opened at Porum Landing, bringing a variety of specialty pizzas with them. 

Firehouse Pizza and Wings co-owner Betty Morrison describes the new Porum Landing restaurant's most popular items and approach to pizza. 

How would you describe the general atmosphere or ambience of the restaurant:

"It’s a casual restaurant. It’s all done in a firefighter theme. There’s a small play area for the kids. We have small firefighter memorabilia, a lot of pictures of the local fire department. It’s very laid back — fun, I would say, a fun atmosphere."

What are some of your most popular menu items?

"Supreme pizzas, and not far behind that are the bone-in wings."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"I would say our pizzas are special — they aren’t what you can get at Domino’s or Pizza Hut. Each one, the dough is tossed to order. We don’t skimp on our toppings. We also have a signature pesto sauce we make ourselves, and the sauce for our chicken bacon ranch we make ourselves."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"If they like pesto, I’d say the chicken florentine pizza. We have more specialty pizzas than most of the places around here — the florentine, our Philly Cheesesteak, a four-alarm pizza with ghost pepper sauce, a buffalo chicken pizza with our buffalo sauce that goes on our wings. We also offer a cauliflower crust as an option."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"My grandson and my son-in-law are volunteer firefighters in the area, and we wanted something to tie us into the community, and the fire department is really the center of a lot of our community stuff. We also like to give a little support and respect to firemen all over." 

LOCATION: 428699 Texanna Road, Porum. (Located at Porum Landing.)

OPENED WHEN? Feb. 25, 2020.

OWNERS/MANAGERS: Sam and Betty Morrison. 

HOURS: Tuesday through Saturday — coffee from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., food from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ONLINE: Facebook.

PHONE: (918) 803-0773.

