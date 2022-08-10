Dining Spotlight — Gino's Italian Ristorante

When you've finished your main course at Gino's Italian Ristorante on West Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee, try some tiramisu for dessert.

Jony Moleri talks about the popular restaurant on West Shawnee Bypass.

What's your most popular menu item?

"Lasagna, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo or Seafood Combo."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"Everything is made fresh from scratch."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"Would have to be the Tortellini Siciliano."

If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?

"Tiramisu...it has a coffee taste, and it's really good."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"We're family owned, and the business has really been good since we moved from South York Street."

LOCATION: 139 W. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee.

MANAGER: Jony Moleri.

HOURS: 11.a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday.

PRICE RANGE: $$.

SERVICES: Dine-in, carry-out.

ONLINE: Facebook.

PHONE: (918) 686-7773.

