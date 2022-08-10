Dining Spotlight — Gino's Italian Ristorante

Jony Moleri talks about the popular restaurant on West Shawnee Bypass.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Lasagna, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo or Seafood Combo."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Everything is made fresh from scratch."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Would have to be the Tortellini Siciliano."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"Tiramisu...it has a coffee taste, and it's really good."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We're family owned, and the business has really been good since we moved from South York Street."
LOCATION: 139 W. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee.
MANAGER: Jony Moleri.
HOURS: 11.a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
PRICE RANGE: $$.
SERVICES: Dine-in, carry-out.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 686-7773.
