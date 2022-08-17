Dining Spotlight — Island Xtreme Bar and Grill

ISLAND XTREME BAR AND GRILL/Submitted

If you’re in the mood, try some shrimp and steak kabobs with potato salad at Island Xtreme Bar and Grill on Lake Eufaula.

Phillip Hale, chief financial officer for Xtreme Resorts, talks a little about the ambience and menu at the restaurant on Lake Eufaula.

What's your most popular menu item?

"Our kabobs, catfish and our 7-foot salad bar."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"It's sitting on the lake…it's on the marina, and it's family dining."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"It would be the Island Feast or the kabobs."

If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?

"We have a carrot cake, we have a turtle cheesecake and a triple chocolate cake."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"We're family friendly. Before it wasn't as family friendly and that's one thing we've tried to push."

— Ronn Rowland

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video