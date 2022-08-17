Dining Spotlight — Island Xtreme Bar and Grill

Phillip Hale, chief financial officer for Xtreme Resorts, talks a little about the ambience and menu at the restaurant on Lake Eufaula.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our kabobs, catfish and our 7-foot salad bar."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"It's sitting on the lake…it's on the marina, and it's family dining."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"It would be the Island Feast or the kabobs."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"We have a carrot cake, we have a turtle cheesecake and a triple chocolate cake."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We're family friendly. Before it wasn't as family friendly and that's one thing we've tried to push."
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.