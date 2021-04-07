Dining Spotlight — Jose's Mexican Restaurant

Juana and Francisco Bribiesca of Jose's Mexican Restaurant talk about some of what makes their restaurant popular.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our most popular items are our tacos."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We are proud to join so many Latin-owned restaurants in Muskogee — we all bring unique flavors into our food."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"One of our favorites are the gorditas…you'll love it once you try it."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We take pride in preparing our food with the best quality we can find and making it fresh by the order. I think that's what makes our restaurant great."
