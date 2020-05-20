Dining Spotlight — Katt Daddy's Cove

Michelle Brewer discusses Eufaula area restaurant and bar Katt Daddy's Cove.
What's your most popular menu item?
"We sell a lot of our Irish Nachos. We do a lot of in-house smokers like ribs and pulled pork. We have the pulled pork on a lot of items. We sold out of catfish over the weekend."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"First of all, we are on the water. That’s a huge thing because we have a lot of people who get out on their boat and they need a place to go have something to eat. We’re different also in that we do have a full bar, so you can come in, have whatever you want off of the menu, and have a drink with it. There’s not a lot of places in Eufaula who do that. We try to kick it up a notch on the weekends, with a DJ out on the deck to provide a little entertainment. It’s more than just a restaurant, it’s a good time, really."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"As simple as it sounds, spicy splinters, which are breaded strips of jalapeños and onions. We also recommend a Lake Life drink. It’s really refreshing, it doesn’t have a lot of alcohol in it. It’s got a little splash of Malibu in it. It makes you feel like you’re at the lake."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Since my husband’s known for being a noodler, we sell a lot of catfish. He was on a TV show called Mudcats, and he was called Katt Daddy, that’s where the name comes from."
LOCATION: 412 Lakeshore Drive, Eufaula.
OWNERS: Michelle and Don Brewer.
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, bar opens from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, bar open from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.; 11 a.m. Saturday, both restaurant and bar open, restaurant closes at 10 p.m.; 11 a.m. Sunday, restaurant open, bar open at noon, restaurant closes at 7 p.m.
PRICE RANGE: Up to $10 for lunch, around $14 for dinner.
SERVICES: Curbside or dockside, dine-in, online ordering.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 490-9052.
