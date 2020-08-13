Dining Spotlight — Mac's Drive Inn

Brandy McManus, co-owner of Mac's Drive Inn, explains what makes the restaurant special.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Toss up between our burger basket and our grilled chicken salad."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Never changed from the original ideas and recipes."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Deluxe burrito."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Fruity pebble cyclone."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We are the oldest restaurant in the oldest town in Oklahoma."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.