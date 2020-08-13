Dining Spotlight — Mac's Drive Inn

The Burger Basket at Mac's Drive Inn in Fort Gibson is a very popular item at the "oldest restaurant in the oldest town in Oklahoma."

 Submitted

Brandy McManus, co-owner of Mac's Drive Inn, explains what makes the restaurant special.

What's your most popular menu item?

"Toss up between our burger basket and our grilled chicken salad."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"Never changed from the original ideas and recipes."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"Deluxe burrito."

If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?

"Fruity pebble cyclone."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"We are the oldest restaurant in the oldest town in Oklahoma."

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you