Dining Spotlight — Mel's Diner

Mel’s Diner owner Melissa Bales discusses her new Peak Boulevard restaurant after its Sunday grand opening.
How would you describe the general atmosphere or ambience of the restaurant:
“Comfort, cozy, relaxing. Kind of a laid back atmosphere.”
What are some of your most popular menu items?
“I have a garlic herb chicken dinner that is sauteed with bell peppers and onions, and that is one of my main highlights. We also have a large selection of cheeseburgers, reubens, other kind of sandwiches, and of course, all-day breakfast.”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“I think the dining room is absolutely gorgeous. We have a large menu available. We are children friendly — we offer GoGurts and fruit cups through the children’s dinner menu.”
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
“We have an awesome chef salad.”
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
We do. We range from cobblers, pies, cakes, cookies, brownies — I even have a line of ice cream for floats, sundaes, banana splits, malts, shakes.
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
“I have been planning this for a number of years. I had a restaurant years ago and was in a car accident, and that took me under for a while. Ever since that happened, I wanted to get back in it. I woke up one day and said I’m going to do it. For the last three years, I’ve been accumulating the equipment. I’m ecstatic.”
— Chesley Oxendine
LOCATION: 102 E. Peak Blvd.
OPENED WHEN?:March 8.
OWNERS/MANAGERS: Melissa Bales.
HOURS: 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.
PRICE RANGE: $8 on average.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 577-6281.
