Dining Spotlight — Mel's Diner

Breakfast all day has proven a popular choice at Mel’s Diner on Peak Boulevard. 

 Submitted photo

Mel’s Diner owner Melissa Bales discusses her new Peak Boulevard restaurant after its Sunday grand opening.

How would you describe the general atmosphere or ambience of the restaurant:

“Comfort, cozy, relaxing. Kind of a laid back atmosphere.”

What are some of your most popular menu items?

“I have a garlic herb chicken dinner that is sauteed with bell peppers and onions, and that is one of my main highlights. We also have a large selection of cheeseburgers, reubens, other kind of sandwiches, and of course, all-day breakfast.”

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

“I think the dining room is absolutely gorgeous. We have a large menu available. We are children friendly — we offer GoGurts and fruit cups through the children’s dinner menu.”

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

“We have an awesome chef salad.”

If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?

We do. We range from cobblers, pies, cakes, cookies, brownies — I even have a line of ice cream for floats, sundaes, banana splits, malts, shakes.

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

“I have been planning this for a number of years. I had a restaurant years ago and was in a car accident, and that took me under for a while. Ever since that happened, I wanted to get back in it. I woke up one day and said I’m going to do it. For the last three years, I’ve been accumulating the equipment. I’m ecstatic.” 

— Chesley Oxendine

LOCATION: 102 E. Peak Blvd.

OPENED WHEN?:March 8.

OWNERS/MANAGERS: Melissa Bales.

HOURS: 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

PRICE RANGE: $8 on average.

ONLINE: Facebook.

PHONE: (918) 577-6281.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you