Dining Spotlight — Out West Cafe

Out West Cafe’s co-owner Melvin Hendrix discusses what makes his restaurant special.
How has COVID-19 changed your restaurant’s business or hours?
“We’ve cut back our menu quite a bit to try and keep from having as much wastage as possible.”
What are some of your most popular menu items?
“We have a senior special, which is very cheap. It’s one egg, you get a reduced amount of meat, and you get your choice of a small pancake or toast and a drink for $5. That’s probably our most requested item. Our Out West Breakfast, which is $6.59 is our next one.”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“What we’re really proud of is our personal contact with our customers. We have people that we are on a first name basis with and they come in for that reason, and we’re really kind of proud of that point.”
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
“I would recommend our mushroom and Swiss cheese burger. It’s very good. I’d also recommend any of our blue plate specials — I’m really high on the chicken fried steak and the meatloaf. We’re real proud of that.”
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
“We do have some cream pies that are available on a limited basis.”
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
“The name came about because my younger brother named it, because we’re on the west side of town — so, “Out West.”
— Chesley Oxendine
LOCATION: 2084 W. Choctaw St., Tahlequah.
HOURS: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.
PRICE RANGE: $5 to $9.
SERVICES: Curbside takeout.
ONLINE: Facebook (Curbside Tahlequah.)
PHONE: (918) 456-4466.
