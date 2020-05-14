Dining Spotlight — Red Rooster Bistro and Bakery

Liz Woodson discusses the impact of COVID-19 and starting a restaurant in downtown Wagoner.
How has COVID-19 impacted your business?
"It’s really impacted us. The impact has been huge. We are a bistro, we just really cater toward a little more upscale fine dining. We have tablecloths and cloth napkins. We really cater to a lot of businessmen and little old ladies crowd, and they’re still very scared to come out, so I don’t know if we’ll ever fully recover from that — although I was very encouraged last week when we opened. We had several customers who said I was the first restaurant they wanted to come to, because they felt safe here. That really blessed my heart."
What’s your most popular item?
"Our most popular sandwich is our chicken salad sandwich. I sell that by the pint."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We’re unique. We’re in partnership with Wagoner Flowers and Gifts, which has a charming gift shop. We’re a little bit more of a fine dining experience, with a lot of soft music in the background. It’s just a great place where you can come and sit and get some fellowship. I’d like to say you get good food and great atmosphere. We are also unique because of the coffeehouse we’ve also established."
Do you serve dessert? If so, what is your specialty?
"We’re the only place in town that does gelato."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"I was a stay-at-home mom and my daughter graduated, and I kind of felt like I was unemployed, and I had really been searching my heart for what I was going to do next in life. My husband is a pastor in town. My business partner’s husband is a worship leader, and so we’re real good friends. They owned Wagoner Flowers and Gifts. They just wanted to rent out my side, and that’s where I opened up my restaurant. I like to cook, I like to bake, I said maybe we could do that. I had no prior experience, so it’s just been a learning curve every single day, but God’s been with me and we’re still here."
LOCATION: 220 E. Cherokee St., Wagoner.
OPEN SINCE: 2016.
OWNER: Liz Woodson.
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
PRICE RANGE: $8 to $10.
PHONE: (918) 200-6116.
ONLINE: Facebook, website located at http://theredroosterbistro.com.
SERVICES: Curbside, dine-in, takeout.
ENTREES: Salads, grilled sandwiches, quiche, burgers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.