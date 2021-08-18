Dining Spotlight — Smack That Restaurant

Christy James of Smack That talks about some of the items their new restaurant offers when they open Friday.
What's your most popular menu item?
"If I have to choose just ONE I would say our Chicken and Waffles are the most popular in the food truck....but we look forward to amazing you with our new item... 16-ounce Big Daddy Chicken Fry Dinner!"
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant to make it a success?
"We are a family-owned and operated business. Our family will be hands-on working the day-to-day operations from serving, cooking, to washing dishes. We have been truly blessed to find team members that care about Muskogee and our customers just as much as my family does. We want to bring back the true meaning of home cooking, and our food will be made fresh and with lots of love."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Smack Nana. My daughter is a huge macaroni and cheese fan, and she says “the Smack Nana is her favorite.” This is a bed of mac and cheese topped with a perfectly crusted chicken bite or our delicious pulled pork."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"Smack That has always been a dream of Buddy’s. He says, 'I want us to feed the world, one day at a time!'
"When we opened Smack That the food truck, I thought Buddy was absolutely insane, but the past six months Smack That has also became my dream. We truly have built this dream on a love for each other, our family, Muskogee, and most importantly God. Come in and let our family serve yours!"
If you go
LOCATION: 407 N. York St.
OWNERS: Buddy and Christy James.
HOURS: Monday, Saturday, Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Closed Tuesday; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
PRICE RANGE: $3- $12.
PHONE: (918) 913-7322.
