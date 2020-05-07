Dining Spotlight — Smoke Ring BBQ

Smoke Ring BBQ owner Amanda Brooks discusses hometown service and staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How has COVID-19 impacted your business?
"It’s actually increased our demand threefold. I guess because the rest of the town has been shut down all this time, and we have a covered outside eating area that is covered, and that makes all the difference for construction workers and people like that. It’s been really stressful serving everything through the window."
What’s your most popular menu item?
"Our most popular items are our pork spare ribs and our sliced and chopped brisket. We sell out of ribs everyday, and we sell out of brisket everyday, too."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We’re just such hometown, home grown people serving good BBQ. Our girls up front really care about the customers, and that makes the difference. When you’re greeted by your name every time you walk through the door you feel special. It’s a small town, so even the lake people who come during the summer, we know every single one of them by name, too, because they come every week."
What’s one item you know customers would love if they gave it a try?
"I think the meat lovers platter is the best bet on somebody trying something new, because it gives them the chance to try everything we have on the menu in one place."
Do you serve desserts? If so, what’s your specialty?
"We have fried pies made by a local lady who comes down and makes them here at the restaurant. Karen Duvall’s famous fried pies and barbecue."
LOCATION: 110B S. Paul Carr Drive, Checotah.
OWNER: Amanda Brooks.
OPENED WHEN: 2014.
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
SERVICES: Curbside and take-out window.
PRICE RANGE: $9 to $14.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 843-1809.
