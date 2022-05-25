Dining Spotlight: The 1872 ChopHouse

Vickie Browning with The 1872 ChopHouse in Checotah talks about the variety on the menu.
What's the most popular item on the menu?
"Probably our fish. Also are steaks are popular."
There is a lot of competition in the area for places to eat. What separates the ChopHouse from all the others?
"Wide variety of items to choose from for one thing. We also just upgraded our menu."
What kind of dessert do you have?
"French silk pie, and one of the popular ones is blackberry cobbler."
What is one interesting fact that people might not know about the ChopHouse?
"Checotah was founded in 1872 and that's one reason we chose that. ChopHouse — we had different names and that just seemed to stick."
