Dining Spotlight — The Barrel BBQ

Lex Hearther talks barbecue and baked beans at The Barrel BBQ at Porum Landing.
How has COVID-19 impacted your business?
"For a while there we were just doing curbside and we had a little bit of outside seating for people on their lunch break or something. Now we're doing curbside service and dine-in, and we've got our tables spaced 6 feet apart."
What is your most popular menu item?
"Definitely our ribs. The baked beans sell really well too, those are our most popular side."
What's one item you know customers would love if they just gave it a try?
"Our pulled pork is really good, and so is our banana pudding, which we make ourselves."
Do you serve dessert? If so, what's your specialty?
"The banana pudding is right up there, but you can get that as a side. As for just desserts, I think our pies are really good."
LOCATION: 16440 Texana Road, Eufaula.
OWNER/MANAGER: Lex Hearther.
OPENED SINCE: March 2020.
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $9 to $15.
CUISINE: Barbecue.
SERVICE: Curbside and dine-in.
PHONE: (918) 490-5559.
ONLINE: Facebook.
ENTREES: Pulled pork, ribs, brisket, grilled chicken, salads, sandwiches, and pies and pudding.
