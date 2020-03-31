Dining Spotlight — The Hornet's Nest

The Hornet's Nest co-owner Tracy Mueller talks burgers, onion rings, and a love for the Hilldale Hornets.
What are some of your most popular menu items?
"Our hamburgers have been very popular, and our smoked meats. In the morning time, our omelettes are very, very popular. We have some really good omelettes."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"When I decided to move out here, my friends said it’s going to be good, it’s needed out here. I’m telling you what, they have sure supported us."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"The onion rings. You can’t get the onion rings we make anywhere else in town. You can’t get our hamburgers anywhere else in town, either — not like we make it."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don't know.
"I just happened to come up with [the name of the restaurant,] I don’t know where it came from, I just decided it was going to be the Hornet’s Nest. We live out here, it’s the Hilldale Hornets, so that’s what we decided to call it. We’re all about the school, and then on game nights, the MVP that the coaches picked will get a free meal — football player, basketball player, or baseball player. That child will get a certificate and they can come down here and I’ll give them a free meal. We’re all about the Hornets out here."
LOCATION: 3305 S. Cherokee St.
OWNERS/MANAGERS: Johnathan and Tracy Mueller.
HOURS: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; closed on Monday.
PRICE RANGE: $11 on average.
ONLINE: Facebook and website (http://hornetsnestll.wixsite.com/website).
PHONE: (918) 577-6310.
