Dining Spotlight — Watts BBQ

General manager Josh Hampton and owner Tyrone Watts walk readers through the menu at Watts BBQ in Checotah.
How would you describe the general atmosphere or ambiance of the restaurant?
“Family friendly environment.”
What are some of your most popular menu items?
“Everything! Brisket is our number 1 seller, but don’t underestimate any of our menu choices! It’s all amazing!”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“We put our heart and soul into everything we cook. Our recipes have been around for generations, and we continue to take pride in carrying on the family tradition of serving up the best BBQ around! Be on the lookout for our outdoor patio area, which we will have open in the coming weeks and will routinely feature live music acts and outdoor party games!”
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
“Ribs.”
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
“We haven’t started serving desserts yet, but we will soon be featuring several homemade sweet treats. The cheesecake and rum cake we will be serving is well known as the best in the county.”
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know.
“The BBQ sauce has been around for three generations, is still made the same as it was when it was developed 60+ years ago, and is still a well guarded secret! This multi-generational family-owned business was founded in the front yard of Buddy Watts, grandfather to current owner, Tyrone Watts.”
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 417886 E. 1140 Road, Checotah. (Intersection of U.S. 69 and Texanna Road, seven miles south of Checotah.
OWNERS/MANAGERS: Owner — Tyrone Watts; general manager — Josh Hampton.
HOURS: Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
PRICE RANGE: $8-$25 per person.
ONLINE: coming soon! www.wattsbbq.com
PHONE: (918) 707-8286.
ENTREES: Old fashioned smoked barbecue, burgers, appetizers and more.
