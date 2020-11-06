Dinner honors ag community

Thursday’s Ag Appreciation Dinner offered drive-thru service and a glimpse of the Hatbox Event Center.
Members of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee served approximately 100 meals in takeout boxes to people driving through the new Hatbox Event Center. Earlier in the afternoon, the chamber held a ribbon cutting and open house at the center.
John and Soozie Standridge, who raise cattle near Oktaha, said they were impressed with the new facility. They picked up two meal boxes. Each meal box had two roast beef sandwiches and potato wedges. They also picked up chocolate cake and bottles of tea or water.
The chamber had to change its annual Ag Appreciation Dinner to drive-thru to prevent potential spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Agri-Business Committee Chairwoman Cheryl Leatherman said the chamber hosts the annual dinners “to let the agricultural community know we greatly appreciate their support in coming to Muskogee.”
She said area farmers and ranchers come to Muskogee to buy groceries, fuel, clothing, as well as supplies from such merchants as Tractor Supply Co. and Orscheln Farm and Ranch.
The chamber also appreciates area farmers for supporting the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show and the Muskogee County Show.
Leatherman said the shows have a great effect on Muskogee’s economy because “all the people who live in the surrounding counties come to this area for our eight-county show.”
The Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show draws hundreds of 4-H Club and FFA members, plus their families, to Muskogee each March.
“When these people come to town they eat here, they buy fuel here, they shop here,” she said.
Hatbox Event center offers just the right facility to accommodate the shows, she said.
“It makes an up-to-date facility with a show ring for sponsors, the participants and parents and the business community to come see when they show their animals,” Leatherman said.
The county and regional livestock shows had been held for at two renovated airplane hangars at Hatbox for the past three years.
Leatherman said the hangars did not offer enough room for a show ring as well as the animal pens. The hangars also lacked temperature controls for the participants and animals.
The two renovated hangars, and the large “Beechcraft” hangar are linked to the new event center, which has a new concession area.
“It also has a number of lovely restroom facilities that we have not had,” Leatherman said. “This new building will enable us to have all of that and will make it so much better for everyone. We want to keep showing the different animals and the different breeds. That helps point out what’s being raised in this area. We have lots of farms and ranches that raise these animals, plus lots of students with these projects.”
However, Hatbox Event Center manager Dave Adams said the center offers facilities for many non-agricultural events. He said a Tulsa car club held a car show there earlier this year. The center also housed the Jeep Jam.
