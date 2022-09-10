Disability Voting Rights Week Sept 12-16

OKLAHOMA CITY – Disability Voting Rights Week will be celebrated Sept. 12-16 in Oklahoma and across the nation.
A national, nonpartisan REV UP Voting Campaign connected with Disability Voting Rights Week is coordinated annually by the American Association of People with Disabilities.
AAPD’s goal is to build the power and presence of the disability vote, encourage voter registration and ensure that voters with disabilities have access to the ballot.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax says services for disabled voters are available for every election at every polling place statewide.
“Oklahoma’s voting devices are equipped with an audio tactile interface or ATI, which allows visually impaired voters and others with disabilities to access an audio ballot, giving them the ability to cast their ballot privately and independently,” Ziriax said. “We strongly encourage any disabled voter who needs the extra help to ask their poll workers for assistance.”
Melinda Fruendt, Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services executive director, said, “The best place to get voter information is the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/accessibility-for-disabled-voters.html. “
