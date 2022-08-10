Disaster Recovery Center open in Cherokee County

OKLAHOMA CITY – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8.
Survivors from any of the seven designated counties can meet face to face with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) specialists to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the center.
The seven designated counties are Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa.
The Disaster Recovery Center is open at the following location:
Cherokee Community Building, 908 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464
The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The recovery center will follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.
Download the FEMA mobile app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products for more information about DRCs (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person). Active Disaster Recovery Center locations and hours are available FEMA.gov/DRC.
For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.