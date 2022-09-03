Disaster Recovery Center to close on Labor Day

OKLAHOMA CITY—The joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center in Muskogee will close on Monday in honor of Labor Day. The centers will reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Survivors can get in-person assistance with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster at:

Muskogee County — Harris-Jobe School, 2809 N. Country Club Road, Muskogee, OK 74403

Hours: Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. (Closed Monday, Sept. 5); Saturday–Sunday, Closed

Download the FEMA mobile app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products for more information about DRCs.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6.

