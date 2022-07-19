Disaster relief center opens at Harris-Jobe

Muskogee County residents, businesses or nonprofits affected by the flash flooding in early May can find help at a disaster relief center.
The center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays at the former Harris-Jobe Elementary School. People may walk in to receive help.
The center, which opened Tuesday, will be open "as long as the need exists," said Corey Williams, public information officer with Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance.
"This is pretty much your one-stop shop for disaster recovery," Williams said. "We have FEMA professionals, customer service representatives here, as well as mitigation specialists. And then we have our Small Business Administration section for our homeowners, businesses, renters and nonprofits."
Williams said President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration on June 30 for seven counties affected by early May floods. The declaration covered Muskogee, Tulsa, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Cherokee, Adair and Seminole counties, where major flooding occurred between May 2 and 8, Williams said.
Major flash floods swept through the Muskogee area on May 5, damaging many homes in the south part of Muskogee.
Muskogee County is the first county to have a disaster recovery center resulting from the floods, Williams said, adding that centers will open in other counties soon.
A first step in recovering from a major disaster is to register with Federal Emergency Management Agency, Williams said.
People can register three ways:
• Go to DisasterAssistance.gov and register online.
• Call (800) 621-3362 (FEMA).
• Download a mobile app on a smartphone.
"Once they register with FEMA they are given a nine-digit number, but they also might receive a referral to to us, the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Disaster Assistance," Williams said.
Even homeowners and renters can get help from the SBA, Williams said.
"In times of disaster, the Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance not only helps businesses of all sizes, but homeowners, renters and nonprofits," he said. "Homeowners an borrow almost $200,000 to repair a property that is real estate, and up to $40,000 to replace any personal property, which could include automobiles that might have been damaged."
Businesses could borrow up to $2 million to repair real estate, machinery, equipment, Williams said.
"Most importantly, they can borrow money for what's considered working capital, or economic injury disaster loans, which can help the business sustain itself during the recovery period," he said.
To get help
WHAT: Small Business Administration Disaster Recovery Center.
WHO: Homeowners, renters, businesses or nonprofits affected by early May flash floods.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
WHERE: Former Harris-Jobe Elementary School, 2809 N. Country Club Road.
