Muskogee area residents, churches, businesses and organizations have brought clothes, food, shoes, financial assistance to residents displaced by Saturday's fire at Greenleaf Apartments.
The fire was reported at 2:19 p.m. at the complex, 715 S. York St. Forty residents were evacuated and taken to a Red Cross shelter set up at Muskogee Civic Center.
By Sunday morning, that number had gone down to 39, according to American Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist Sherry Schauer. She said none were children. However there were many seniors and many who were disabled, she said.
"We have a lot of individuals coming in, donating their time and donating their items as well," Shauer said.
Donna Hazlitt, who evacuated with her dog Chawowee, said she spent the night at the Civic Center.
"We're settling in, everyone's been wonderful," she said.
Volunteer Lynn Clinton of Gee Gals brought in several bags of shoes purchased at Family Dollar on Sunday afternoon. She estimated about 50 pairs.
"They were calling for some shoes, like Crocs," she said. "We brought a big load last night, but I know they were needing shoes."
She said she was going to talk to more residents about their needs.
The Salvation Army brought several dozen doughnuts, plus cold orange juice and other breakfast beverages on Sunday morning.
At lunch, Ward 2 Councilwoman Jaime Stout helped distribute sandwiches and cookies.
"We've been helping serve residents the food that's been donated, and just being here for support," Stout said. "They've brought in water, food, clothing. Walmart has been wonderful. They donated towels, pillows, washcloths, blankets. It's amazing how our community just comes together in a time of need."
Residents have been able to use showers in the Civic Center Arena locker rooms, Stout said.
Sunday afternoon, City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said he's been pleased with the community-wide effort. He said Lake Area United Way also has helped.
"We've got a wealth of people who donated their time and resources," he said. "There's been an outpouring of support from the community."
He said shortly after noon that 35 tenants remained at the Civic Center.
"We've got nurses on the way to work on filling prescription medication because a lot of the medication has been lost or smoke damaged, or water damaged. We have a couple of local pharmacies that have opened up early for us on a Sunday."
Kendra Phipps, a registered nurse, said she has gone into apartments to help search for medications.
"It's pretty devastating inside, really hard to find anything," Phipps said. "You can tell that they fled. It was pretty heart-breaking. Aside from that, we are giving whatever care we can give when we get back from the Civic Center."
First-floor apartment resident Rhonda Chapman, who spent Saturday night with family, came to the Civic Center on Sunday to get information about her heart medications, as well as her cell phone. She said she lost everything in the fire, though her dog, Buggy, was saved.
"I'm blessed that a lady let me use her cell phone," she said.
Muskogee Fire Marshal Mike Haley said he and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire was accidental and started by discarded smoking materials on a third floor balcony. He said fire damaged about 50 percent of the 100-unit complex's square footage.
Haley said the fire department will not allow people to return to apartments that were not affected until all exit doors and alarms are fixed.
Evans said the city is reaching out to other facilities that can take in some apartment residents.
"We're working on arrangements to get them there," he said.
Mayor Marlon Coleman said the community needs an immediate plan for long-term care in the meantime.
"These units are not livable, and we have a terrible shortage for housing," he said. "The list is already long and this complicates that."
He said many residents have health needs.
"We're working feverishly to help them so they not only get a roof over their heads, but the medical care they need," Coleman said.
Coleman said many apartments had water and smoke damage.
"So even if they didn't burn, there was a lot of water and smoke damage," he said. "We're trying to place people who have actual burn damage. Then there were units that had smoke damage. Units that had water damage."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.