Dispose of your old/unused medications at VA on Oct 29

Veterans and non-veterans are invited to dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, during VA’s Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the following locations:
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Drive.
Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, 8921 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa
VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), welcoming non-veterans to its health facilities across the nation for the purpose of safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates during the year. Any member of the public is welcome, whether they have any affiliation to veterans or VA.
“We are pleased to welcome non-veteran members of our community to our Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System facilities for our first-ever public VA Take Back Day. I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Kimberly Denning, interim director. “It’s important for each of us to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and to dispose of medications to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our environment.”
This action is the result of legislation signed into law by President Biden on July 29, 2021. The Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated time periods when veterans and non-veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.
Civilians who can’t participate in VA Take Back Days can use DEA’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites. DEA holds twice yearly Take Back Days on the last Saturday in April and October.
Enrolled veterans can bring their expired and unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal anytime by contacting their local VA Police Service or VA Pharmacy. Information: 1-888-397-8387.
