Oklahoma District 12 State Representative Kevin McDugle battles Justin Dine for the Republican nomination in November's general election in the June 30 primary. Both candidates discuss the issues facing the voters.
1. Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
McDugle: "I am running for my third term. I built a successful business from scratch and turned it into a multi-million dollar business. I have fought for liberty in the United States Marine Corps and authored the book "Inside the Mind of a Marine Drill Instructor." I fought in three combat tours, and I was willing and I am still willing to give my life for this great country."
Dine: "It’s time for Wagoner County to have a State Representative it can be proud of. I’m a businessman, church media worker, and happily married man. I pledge to you that I will vote for economic freedom, to expand our Second Amendment rights and further restrict abortion while protecting our gains so far. My constituents will not need to worry about what I am doing when I am not in the Capitol. I will not be conspiring to have opponents removed from their jobs, doing shady things with other members while out on the town, or writing the local tabloids’ headlines."
2. What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that must be addressed to improve the outlook for Oklahoma and its residents?
Dine: "The economic contraction caused by COVID-19 is causing serious problems across Oklahoma, and getting the state back on track is my first priority. I look forward to working with President Trump and Governor Stitt to roll back redundant regulations, encourage job creation, and Make Oklahoma Great Again. As companies move their supply chain from China back to the U.S., our central location makes Oklahoma the perfect place for new investment — we must take advantage of this opportunity."
McDugle: "Diversifying our tax base to where we are not so dependent on oil and gas and sales tax. We can also help by bringing in new business such as Tesla and others so we can create jobs and provide a future and hope for all Oklahomans. The audits we passed have allowed us to cut waste and reduce the size of government, and we need to do more."
3. Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
McDugle: "With the business market and our state tax base taking a huge hit because of COVID, we need to get back to business as soon as possible. If we had a more diverse tax base we would not have seen as big of a hit to our state. The audits continue to ensure our funds are spent wisely."
Dine: "All of Wagoner County would benefit from a TESLA plant in Tulsa through more job opportunities, more demand for real estate, and more salaries to spend in local stores. Longer term, their suppliers will relocate to be close to their main customer. The largest areas of open land in Tulsa are in Wagoner County near Interstate 44 and the Creek Turnpike, which will help our county from the start."
4. How would you go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
Dine: "There are many smaller companies that will be looking to relocate, as well. As your legislator, I will find ways to improve Oklahoma’s competitiveness with Texas, Florida, Nevada and other growing states. First would be to have Oklahoma’s income tax code match the federal tax code."
McDugle: "I have been working with a number of manufacturing companies in order to get them to come to Wagoner County. I will continue to build those relationships and work with our economic development teams to make sure we are business friendly and a desirable place to do business."
5. How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
McDugle: "We will have more jobs and better paying jobs in Wagoner County. Our state will also be able to reduce the size of government with the programs we have put in place for accountability and by auditing our agencies more often."
Dine: "Everyone benefits when an area has a vibrant, growing economy. There are more job opportunities, more sales tax revenue, more reasons to move there, and more development. Wagoner County and the rest of the Tulsa area have been blessed with a central location, beautiful terrain, and wonderful people. We need to harness these assets for everyone’s sake."
— Ronn Rowland
