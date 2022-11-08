Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 7:36 pm
your vote counts
Republican Neil Hays leads Democrat Jimmy W. Haley in absentee mail and early voting for District 13 State Representative.
According to unofficial returns, Hays received 699 votes, or 53.03 percent. Haley received 619 votes, or 46.97 percent.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.