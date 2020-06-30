Unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board show that Markwayne Mullin received 4,447 votes or 79.57% of votes compared to Joseph Silk's 722 votes or 12.92% of votes and Rhonda Hopkins' 420 votes or 7.51% of votes for the District 2 Representative race.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you