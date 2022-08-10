District 27 prosecutor chosen Prosecutor of the Year

Haley Robinson was chosen Region 2 Prosecutor of the Year by the Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers (A-ONE).
Robinson’s work with the District 27 District Attorney’s Office began in 2015 as an intern. She stayed with District 27 as an Assistant District Attorney after finishing law school, where she has excelled and now serves as the supervisor of the Wagoner County office.
“Haley is a wonderful prosecutor,” said District Attorney Jack Thorp. “I’m proud of her hard work and dedication to serving the people of our district. She has certainly earned this award.”
Over the last year, Robinson has prosecuted numerous cases involving guns, drugs, and murder, including dozens of cases of distribution or trafficking of illegal drugs.
“In addition to these types of cases, Ms. Robinson has also worked with myself and surrounding agencies to set the stage for successful homicide prosecutions related to fentanyl overdoses,” Thorp explains. “Because of District 27’s commitment to prosecuting these distributors and with Ms. Robinson’s work on these cases, District 27 has helped lead the charge and filed three cases wherein the defendants are charged with Murder in the First Degree-Felony Murder, resulting from the distribution of fentanyl-laced pills.”
“This award is a tremendous honor,” Robinson says. “I am extremely lucky to work with amazing people who help me to get this job done.”
