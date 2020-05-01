District Teacher of the Year announced

Matthew Catlett

Matthew Catlett, a seventh-grade English teacher at Muskogee's Seventh-Eighth Grade Academy, was selected the Muskogee Public Schools Teacher of the Year on Friday. Catlett has been teaching for 6 1/2 years and in Muskogee for the 1 1/2 years.

