Divine Love Christian Fellowship offers food to those in need

Robin Boggs’ family was already struggling when COVID-19 struck, but she got some help at Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church.
Boggs, a recipient in a food giveaway Friday, used the opportunity provided by the church to bring food home. Boggs is supporting her family, including her father who is a disabled veteran.
“I get assistance, but my parents don’t, so I’m trying to make sure my parents are taken care of, because financially all they get is their disability and stuff,” Boggs said. “It helps, and we just had our house burned down on Veterans Day. We’re just trying to get back on our feet, then all of this happened.”
Cars lined up in the Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church to receive boxes of food on Friday. The church was scheduled to start delivering food at 11:30 a.m., but many cars showed up early to beat the heat. Families in the Muskogee area have experienced hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic and rely on the food from the church to feed their families.
Pastor Michael Webber Sr. leads the weekly food giveaway for families in need. Anybody can pick up the food from the giveaway to bring to their family or other families in need.
“Anyone can come over,” Webber said. “This is for our community and surrounding area. In times like this, we’re just trying to step up and assist where we can.”
The church partnered with Rural Impact to offer the boxes of food to the public. Last week, the church gave out 850 boxes of food which contained vegetables, milk, and other dairy products. Webber wants the public to know the food giveaway is open to everyone.
“We’re here, and as long as we can get the food and God gives us the strength we’re going to keep doing this, so give us a follow on Facebook,” Webber said. “Anyone is welcome, they don’t need no ID, they don’t need to prove that they live here, they can be in another city, just as long you’re in need or know someone in need, we have this available for you to come and get it.”
Webber said and the church volunteers will not ask any questions about the families collecting the boxes of food, but they will offer a listening ear to those who want to talk.
What to do
For information over future food giveaways and other activities by the Divine Love Christian Fellowship Church, like their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pages/Divine-Love-Christian-Fellowship-Church/2013440472316163.
