Cherokee Nation released the results of Saturday’s council election, and in the race for District 4 councilor, incumbent Mike Dobbins defeated challenger Sarah Cowett, 476-71.
In the District 2 race, Bobby Slover soared ahead of Candessa Teehee 162-143. Others vying for the seat included Jami Murphy, who received 62 votes; Dusty Fore with 60; Claude Stover received 20; Tonya Teaney with 6; and Vicki Creel with one.
All results are unofficial.
